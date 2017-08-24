17512 Columbia

Today’s news – 8/24/2017

August 24, 2017

auc227 Mill Street, Columbia, PA

A house for $15,000? Yep, Maybe! There are “investment” houses around the county listed at Auction.com and it’s possible to get a low price property here … but you have to know how to do it.

An eye-opening account for this property is the HomeDisclosure.com Report. This report summarizes the ALERTS – CONCERNS and BENEFITS of the property and the community. Most distressing is the school report which assigns this assessment: D School Rating.

powerball winnerThat quaint, out-of-the-way place …

On a long drive back from a trip yesterday, we fantasized about the $700,000,000 Powerball prize and wondered whether we should stop in one of the small, out-of-the-way western Pennsylvania small towns to buy Powerball tickets.

That’s exactly the kind of place where the winning “$758.7 million Powerball jackpot (was) won in Mass.”

Holey moley, with that kind of financial cushion, you can buy most small towns, lock, stock and barrel.

protest“How should we protest neo-Nazis? Lessons from German history” – The Conversation

help wanted

Columbia Borough – Seasonal Highway Worker

Columbia Borough School District – Employment Opportunities

nuns lose“Judge gives Atlantic Sunrise pipeline builder immediate possession of last 5 holdout properties”Lancaster Online

 

