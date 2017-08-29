17512 Columbia

Tuesday – 8/29/17

applauseTrump Cabinet member’s daughter rips transgender ban | Jennifer Detlefsen, U.S. Navy veteran, posted: ‘This man is a disgrace. I’ve tried to keep politics out of my social media feed as much as possible, but this is inexcusable. This veteran says sit down and shut the f–k up, you know-nothing, never-served piece of s–t.’” – The Hill

fugateFormer Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and former emergency responder, Craig Fugate, said “When you step back and look at most disasters, you talk about first responders—lights and sirens—that’s bullshit. The first responders are the neighbors, bystanders, the people that are willing to act.”

Why Ordinary Citizens Are Acting as First Responders in Houston |It’s not necessarily a sign that government has failed—in a disaster as large as Harvey, authorities turn to volunteers like the Cajun Navy by design.” – The Atlantic

“Hurricane Harvey, and Public and Private Disaster in Houston”The New Yorker

help.png

“Here’s how you can help Texas residents affected by Harvey”The Washington Post

drainBeen there – done that. Read this 2016 article, “How a ‘Monster’ Hurricane Could Swamp Houston and Sink America.”RouteFifty

Hell and High Water – Houston is the fourth-largest city in the country. It’s home to the nation’s largest refining and petrochemical complex, where billions of gallons of oil and dangerous chemicals are stored. And it’s a sitting duck for the next big hurricane. Learn why Texas isn’t ready.” – Another 2016 report,  ProPublica in collaboration with The Texas Tribune

millennials like librariesUnironically appreciating the library: Here is something millennials can’t be blamed for killing: libraries. In fact, millennials are more likely to visit their local branch than baby boomers or Gen Xers, according to a Pew study. We took a look at what libraries are doing to get the biggest living generation through their doors. Ends up libraries have been changing with the times, offering a range of services, like free beer-brewing classes, the chance to borrow the “Hamilton” soundtrack, and live music concerts and art events.” – MarketPlace

hispanic-school“More Than 77 Million People Enrolled in U.S. Schools, Census Bureau Reports”news release

pa ren.jpg

compost

GRATE AGAIN“Trump Reinstates Program to Turn Police into the Standing Army Our Forefathers Warned Us About”The Free Thought Project

irrelevent” … they do not grasp their essential irrelevance. They think they are special.”Vanity Fair

adolf-hitler-390796_960_720The Worst People | The POTUS promised he’d surround himself with only ‘the best people,’ but instead he’s helping Joe Arpaio and neo-Nazis.” The American Prospect

 

 

