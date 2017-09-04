Today is Labor Day. Labor Day in the United States is a public holiday celebrated on the first Monday in September. It honors the American labor movement and the contributions that workers have made to the strength, prosperity, laws and well-being of the country. It is the Monday of the long weekend known as Labor Day Weekend and it is considered the unofficial end of summer in the United States. The holiday is also a federal holiday.” – WikipediA

Interesting to note that the POTUS has not yet issued a Presidential Proclamation about Labor Day … his predecessor did.

“Despite his promise to ‘drain the swamp,’ he is pushing the same GOP anti-labor agenda designed to make life worse for most workers, including the people he claims to represent.” – truthout

Don’t look for a job – be the job! – The New York Times

And it gets worse “walking back” that $1million dollar pledge? – Think Progress

“Living organ donors can transform lives” – a column written by Columbia resident, Heather Shenk, appeared in Sunday’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

NOTE: Shenk contributed an article and photos about The Bridge that appeared at Columbia news, views & reviews in 2013.

New “luxury” apartments in Maytown reflect the national trend. “The total number of households in the United States grew by 7.6 million between 2006 and 2016. But over the same period, the number of households headed by owners remained relatively flat. Meanwhile, the number of households renting their home increased significantly during that span, as did the share, which rose from 31.2% of households in 2006 to 36.6% in 2016.” – Pew Research

The Maytown School Suites’ rental units range from $875 to $1,450 a month and include an array of amenities including assigned parking spaces.

What’s yours? Counting over 4,000 votes from Turkey Hill fans on Facebook and the Turkey Hill Nation in July 2017, the favorite is Choco Mint Chip, here are the

Top 10 Favorite Ice Cream Flavors

Choco Mint Chip Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup Butter Pecan Chocolate Marshmallow Black Raspberry Black Cherry Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Double Dunker Peanut Butter Ripple Cookies ‘n Cream

SOURCE: Turkey Hill email news release