Sunday – 9/3/2017

Wrapped by the colors, Attorney General Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III says the police need military grade weapons “including grenade launchers, armored vehicles and bayonets.” – The New York Times



Session’s state has long favored and embraced strong police “law and order” tactics.

Why? For more illegal – and freedom suppressing – police actions by bad police officers, of course. No, ostensibly, it’s to stop violence against the police: “… more study and greater transparency — particularly about negative outcomes that police departments may be reluctant to share — are needed to fully understand the consequences of the program.” – FactCheck.org

Lancaster County’s Inspections at Lancaster Online. “How many times do these places get chances? Repeat violations many times. What are the fines? How many inspectors are there? Close these places down for a few days that have reviews instead of giving them a fine.”– a comment following the article.

York County’s Inspections –

Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide.

Lancaster’s Marriott’s owners appeal its reassessment. – Lancaster Online

“Pennsylvania’s obesity rate rises to 30 percent” – WITF

What’s the big deal? A full page ad in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster screams about the grand opening of the Hobby Lobby store in Harrisburg. No doubt part of the awareness campaign for its impending arrival in Lancaster County. There’s been a Hobby Lobby in Lebanon for years.

“Don’t all death notices have to be published?” asked a Columbia news, views & reviews reader. Though all deaths occurring in the Commonwealth are supposed to be reported to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, we can find nothing, via an Internet search, that requires the publication of a death. It’s a bit confusing, though, when we read in this Reading Eagle 2016 article: “Not all nursing-home deaths must be reported to state.”

Kind of gives pause to consider: How accurate can the US Census be if there’s no consistent reporting of deaths and births? The ten-year census is the reference which allocates the seats of the U.S. House of Representatives to the states based on their population.”

An article, “What we learned in Week 1” (about high school football in Lancaster County) in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster, states: Columbia’s football team was under strength for Friday’s game because “10 Columbia players — seven starters — … missed the game for academic reasons.”