17512 Columbia

Wednesday – 9/6/17

September 6, 2017

agendaOne of the agenda items on Thursday evening’s School Board of Directors’ committee of the whole meeting: “Approve Technology Service, Business Service and Executive Service extension agreements with ELANCO.”

storm issuesColumbia Police Department’s situation report at facebook and Crime Watch.

broken piggybank Free VectorLet’s spend the savings | “House Republicans advocate smashing piggy banks to solve Pa’s budget crunch.”Penn Live

And when that’s gone, who’ll pay for the extravagant legislators.  Oh, we may have to slim down that expensive do-not-much group in Harrisburg.

gas pricesNow Sunoco’s moved up to match gas prices.

Here we go | “Hurricane Irma threatens to prolong gas price spike”Penn Live

Image may contain: one or more peopleRed balloon paranoia | The Lititz Police Department notes on its facebook page post: “Sooooo our Red Balloon and ‘IT’ post we posted earlier today took on a life its own(no pun intended), and now due to widespread media coverage all over the country and intense public scrutiny and outcry, we have turned the investigation over to our Criminal Investigations Division for further investigation and prosecution of the person(s), errr ah, ‘thing’ responsible.”

