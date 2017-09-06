That’s a headline at Columbia Spy.

AND THIS HAPPENED WHERE AND WHEN?

In the “600 block of Walnut Street early Sunday morning.”

AND THIS IS THE FIRST TIME COLUMBIANS are finding out about a wild animal attack on its citizens.

What about the Columbia Borough Police Department facebook page? NOTHING!

What about the Columbia Borough Police Department Crime Watch page? NOTHING!

What about the borough’s NOTIFY ME email capability? NOTHING!

It is unbelievable that the borough would not alert its citizens or visitors to this kind of threat! Any kind of threat!

It is unacceptable!

Across the county one police department alerts its citizens to a Red Balloon non-event while on this side of the county … no news is good news! EVIDENTLY!

BUT WAIT A SECOND … isn’t this the community that was going to start communicating with its citizens, visitors and shareholders?

Isn’t this the community with the Sheriff Joe Arpaio-like threats of zero-tolerance justice?