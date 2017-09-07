Thursday – 9/7/17

Communication about happenings in Columbia is possible!

Lititz Borough’s Police Department’s facebook posts are garnering lots of eyes, minds & hearts | “Lititz Police post light-hearted response after red balloons tied to storm grates reference Stephen King’s ‘It’” – Lancaster Online

“Don’t worry no clowns here in Lititz just 5 teenage girls having fun!“ – FOX43-TV

“The Electoral College consists of 538 electors. A majority of 270 electoral votes is required to elect the President. Your state’s entitled allotment of electors equals the number of members in its Congressional delegation: one for each member in the House of Representatives plus two for your Senators.” – WikiPediA

“Is the Electoral College Doomed? | There’s a campaign to kill off the antique institution, and it’s further along than you think.” – The Atlantic

New BFF’s | POTUS’s “new best friends in Congress are Nancy and Chuck.” – The Atlantic

BREAKING: POTUS “Says Something That’s Actually True – Hurricane Irma Will Be ‘Not Good’” – News Corpse

Lancaster Independent Press (LIP News) makes a statement about the financial strife of Christopher R. Leppler. | Leppler is the Republican Committee’s “nominee on this November’s local election ballot to replace ousted Sheriff Mark Reese,” according to an article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

MUNICIPAL BRIEFS – LNP – Always Lancaster (today)

In Lititz, “Borough Council unanimously approved zoning amendments that provide potential to expand the central business district … to entice developers to build homes for a range of incomes …”

“Borough leaders felt that more could be done to ensure Lititz remains an appealing place to live, work, shop and play.”

But one resident worried, ““I don’t want Lititz to change. It scares the heck out of me.”

“Around half of newspaper readers rely only on print edition” – Pew Research Center Content in letters-to-the editors in newspapers largely reflect traditional, from-another-era ideologies and myths, it seems to us.

“National Grandparents Day 2017: Sept. 10 – In 1970, Marian McQuade initiated a campaign to establish a day to honor grandparents. In 1978, President Jimmy Carter signed a federal proclamation, declaring the first Sunday after Labor Day as National Grandparents Day. To honor our nation’s grandparents, the U.S. Census Bureau presents statistics about their role in American society as caregivers of their grandchildren.

Grandparents as Caregivers:

7.3 million | The number of grandparents whose grandchildren under age 18 were living with them in 2015.

2.6 million | The number of grandparents responsible for the basic needs of one or more grandchild under age 18 living with them in 2015. Of these caregivers, 1.6 million were grandmothers and 1.0 million were grandfathers.

509,922 | The number of grandparents responsible for grandchildren under age 18 whose income was below the poverty level in the past 12 months, compared with the 2.1 million grandparent caregivers whose income was at or above the poverty level.

642,852 | The number of grandparents who had a disability and were responsible for their grandchildren.