17512 Columbia

Dastardly deed denizen – one down

In Government, In Columbia, People on September 7, 2017 at 10:18 pm

wanted

CBPD report

SOURCE: Columbia Borough Police Department facebook page

A Lancaster Online report: “2 charged with violent assault of 62-year-old man in Columbia; 1 suspect at large”

WGAL-TV8‘s report: “Columbia Police search for man wanted for violent attack”

WHTM Channel 27‘s report: “One arrested, one wanted for assault of man who complained about noise”

WHP Channel 21‘s report: “Police: Man wanted in regards to assault of 62-year-old Columbia resident”

PennLive‘s report: “Suspect sought in ‘violent’ assault that left victim with facial fractures, injured spleen”

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: