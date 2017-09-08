Friday – 9/8/17

In the news, “broad-brush” headline confuses Columbia address with

West Hempfield location|“21-year-old Columbia man charged with sexually assaulting sleeping 15-year-old girl” – Lancaster Online

From today’s POLICE LOG in LNP – Always Lancaster | “RAPHO TWP.: Dedrick D. Smith, 23, of North 3rd Street, Columbia, was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop Aug. 25 at Kinderhook and Habecker roads, police said.”

In the classifieds of the daily “hold-it-in-your-hands” newspaper and online here.

More details here

Some “very interesting comments” at the meeting minutes for the 8-15-17 Property Committee Meeting Minutes include: “The police are investigating” and “Surveillance cameras in the area are being used to provide information about how this happened and by whom.”

Does the public ever see the results of theses comments? Why?

Look for “a formal ‘Officer Introduction’ to the community at the September 11 Council Meeting” is an item at the meeting minutes for the 8-9-17 Safety Committee Meeting Minutes.

The borough’s recycling revenues have “steadily declined (2014: $15,000, 2015: $8,000) from the expected amount ($20,000+)” according to the Public Works Committee Minutes 8-15-17.

From the Finance Committee‘s August meeting minutes:

Request to approve allocating $50,000 per year for the years 2017, 2018, and 2019, for a total commitment of $150,000, to the Columbia Public Library for their building expansion Capital campaign will be forwarded to Council for consideration of approval at the September 11, 2017 Council meeting.

to the Columbia Public Library for their building expansion Capital campaign will be forwarded to Council for consideration of approval at the September 11, 2017 Council meeting. Request to approve a request from Our Home of Hope to waive the $45 permit fee for repairs to their personal care facility at 223-225 Cherry St. will be forwarded to Council for consideration of approval at the September 11, 2017.

to their personal care facility at 223-225 Cherry St. will be forwarded to Council for consideration of approval at the September 11, 2017. Request to approve authorizing the borough solicitor to engage an agreement of sale with JayDesh Properties, LLC for purchase of 400 Locust St. at a price of $75,000 will be forwarded to Council for consideration of approval at the September 11, 2017 Council meeting.

will be forwarded to Council for consideration of approval at the September 11, 2017 Council meeting. Motion to approve the write-off of 8 Open Invoices with a total amount relieved of $1,276.37 will be forwarded to Council for consideration of approval at the September 11, 2017 Council meeting.

From the Community Development Committee: Nothing? No meeting minutes are posted.

Look for the preliminary Meeting Minutes for the Monday night meeting of the Columbia Borough Council; they should be posted today.