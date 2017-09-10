Sunday – 9/10/17 | part 1.

An article in yesterday’s LNP – Always Lancaster stated: “Superintendent Bob Hollister will return to Elanco full-time beginning in January, officials in the Columbia School District announced at a school board meeting Thursday night.”

That’s curious, because folks who attended the meeting have contacted us to say that no open discussion about that topic was discussed at the meeting. That poses questions about open public transparency, extracurricular activities, media “leaks” and more.

And other questions such as:

What will be the status of the director of operations position? That position’s salary is being paid by Eastern Lancaster County School District; which district will pay it after January 1, 2018? When will the terms of the agreements for “technology, business, and human resources services with Columbia at an annual cost of about $280,000” be released to ALL media for Columbia’s tax payers see? What happens if Elanco’s board does not vote to accept the “shared services agreements proposed Monday?”

(Due to a work commitment, Columbia news, views& reviews was unable to attend the Columbia Borough School District committee of the whole meeting last Thursday night.)

Took the above photo of the “REALLY GOOD IDEA” posted on the community bulletin board at the Lebanon Farmer’s Market. Chief Todd Breiner told us the response has been “really good.” He said it’s a really positive way to build community connection with the Lebanon Police Department.

Lebanon’s facebook page is a diary of positive communications with its citizens, businesses, partners and visitors.

Seems to be happening not only here | Equifax breach sows chaos among 143M Americans. | “A day after credit-reporting company Equifax disclosed that “criminals” had stolen vital data about 143 million Americans, it had somehow managed to leave much of the public in the dark (FOR MORE THAN TWO MONTHS) about their exposure, how they should protect themselves and what Equifax planned to do for those affected.”

The bastards at Equifax not only let bad guys steal our identity information – they don’t sound the alarm for months! Why do our elected public servants think there’s nothing wrong about this?

“If you want to know if you were one of the 143 million people whose data was breached in a hack of Equifax’s data, the company has a website you can use to find out — but there appears to be a catch: To check, you have to agree to give up your legal right to sue the company for damages. The outrage that clause has now generated could complicate the company’s efforts — backed by Republican lawmakers — to block an imminent rule that would ban companies from forcing customers to agree to such provisions.” – International Business Times –

Lancaster County’s Inspections at Lancaster Online. – GOOD POINT – “law makers work hard to pass new dog laws but wont do anything to force these places to comply or shut down !!”– a comment following the article.

York County’s Inspections –

Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide.