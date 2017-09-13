17512 Columbia

Wednesday – 9/13/17

In Everyday Living, Government, In Columbia, Lists, Opportunities, Uncategorized on September 13, 2017 at 7:36 am

scales of justice“Deliberations to resume Wednesday in trial of Columbia teen accused of trying to kill police” Lancaster Online

Measuring the Nation's Social and Economic Well-BeingIncome, Poverty and Health Insurance Coverage in the United States: 2016

Image result for irs 990

In Mountville: “Fire company gets funding after ‘misinformation’ is cleared up ” – Lancaster Online

millennials like librariesUnironically appreciating the library: Here is something millennials can’t be blamed for killing: libraries. In fact, millennials are more likely to visit their local branch than baby boomers or Gen Xers, according to a Pew study. We took a look at what libraries are doing to get the biggest living generation through their doors. Ends up libraries have been changing with the times, offering a range of services, like free beer-brewing classes, the chance to borrow the “Hamilton” soundtrack, and live music concerts and art events.” – MarketPlace

update the website

Unchanged melody and an unchanged Website (out-of-date) school closing info still posted at the School District Website.

Where’s the pride? And where’s the “promised white paper?”

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: