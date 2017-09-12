1020 Cloverton Drive residents read statement at last night’s council meeting (audio files)

At last night’s council meeting, Columbia residents Tim Hess and Lindsey Brenner made yet another appeal to the councillors; an appeal to get help from the borough for a flooding problem they contend is a safety hazard, a public health threat and the borough’s responsibility.

Brenner and her husband, Tim, live at 1020 Cloverton Drive and they assert, and can prove, the borough has responsibility for storm water drainage and runoff for the community where they live.

Brenner and Hess wanted to read a prepared statement; they provided copies of the statement to the councillors before she spoke.

The audio recording of last night’s statement follows below in three parts. This is necessary due to the file size limitations of our Website provider. The statement is in three parts – is approximately five minutes in length.

Brenner insisted that her statement be included with the minutes for this meeting.

At the April 2017 meeting – "Three other citizens came to the meeting to discuss an issue – we think about storm water. Council shunted the citizens into an anteroom to discuss their observations with Ron Miller, the public works director." (two of those citizens were Hess and Brenner and their neighbor)

Interestingly, there is no mention of this at the April 10, 2017 meeting minutes.