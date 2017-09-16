FREE MUSEUM ADMISSION NEXT SATURDAY! Free behind-the-scenes tour, free fashion show, free beer samples …

COLUMBIA, PA: On Saturday, September 23, in conjunction with Smithsonian Magazine’s Free Museum Day, the National Watch and Clock Museum will hold its third annual Cloktoberfest. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. enjoy behind-the-scenes tours of the Museum, make-and-take a clock, a steampunk fashion show, book sale, silent auction, area food trucks, beer, and vendors selling horological, industrial, steampunk, and handmade items, and more!

“The behind-the-scenes tours will include a peek into the area of the Museum that many do not get to see. Visitors can expect to see pieces that are not on display, a look into how these items are stored, and information on what goes into the National Watch and Clock Museum’s collection of nearly 13,000 objects. Three tour times will be offered: 10 a.m., noon, and 2 p.m. to allow a more personal experience,” explains Curator of Collections Kim Jovinelli.

Kids of all ages will also make their own clock to take home. Our popular Make-and-Take program will be available for participants to create a unique clock. There is a fee of $5 per clock.

Food trucks, including TriCounty BBQ, SOL Creations, and Penny’s Ice Cream, will be on hand with all sorts of tasty options to eat, and Columbia Kettleworks is even creating a special brew for the event!

The Museum thanks financial sponsor, M & T Bank, and media sponsor, 96.1 SOX, for assisting with this year’s Cloktoberfest.

SOURCE: news release