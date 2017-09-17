“1020 Cloverton Drive residents read statement at last Monday’s council meeting (audio files)”

The School Briefs in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster tells the story of the two-school-dristrict shared services experiment from the other school board of directors’ meeting.

LNP – Always Lancaster devoted the first nine pages of today’s Living section to vignettes from the Vietnam War. Included is a page entitled “County Residents Who Gave All” and lists Lancaster County young men who died or were killed in the War.

This source lists others but includes Columbians, Thomas Baily, Frank Douglas, Richard Engroff, John Evans, William Shultz and Raymond Thomas.

and three of our high school acquaintances, Ray Lynn Good, from Terre Hill; Gerald Mentzer, from Bowmansville and Harold Zook, from New Holland.The above images are from the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund Wall of Faces page.

Lancaster County’s Inspections at Lancaster Online. –

York County’s Inspections –

Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide.