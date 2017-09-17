17512 Columbia

On Sunday – 9/17/17

In Everyday Living, Government, History and Heritage, In Columbia, Lists, People on September 17, 2017 at 6:37 am

“1020 Cloverton Drive residents read statement at last Monday’s council meeting (audio files)”

quotesThe School Briefs in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster tells the story of the two-school-dristrict shared services experiment from the other school board of directors’ meeting.

vietnammemorialLNP – Always Lancaster devoted the first nine pages of today’s Living section to vignettes from the Vietnam War. Included is a page entitled “County Residents Who Gave All” and lists Lancaster County young men who died or were killed in the War.

This source lists others but includes Columbians, Thomas Baily, Frank Douglas, Richard Engroff, John Evans, William Shultz and Raymond Thomas.

VIETNAM COLUMBIA

vietnam gshs

and three of our high school acquaintances, Ray Lynn Good, from Terre Hill; Gerald Mentzer, from Bowmansville and Harold Zook, from New Holland.The above images are from the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund Wall of Faces page.

 

columbia events

20 riding rails

food-safety-inspections

Lancaster County’s Inspections at Lancaster Online. –

York County’s Inspections

Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: