Truth in labeling! The owner of Aberrant Investments LLC is on the agenda at the Historical Architectural Review Board of the Borough of Columbia at it’s Wednesday evening meeting according to an item in the Government Calendar in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

Several county school districts have their board of directors meeting agendas summarized in the Government Calendar, too. Columbia’s is not one of them. That agenda for Thursday night’s board meeting should, though, be posted at the Website soon.

The unattended Columbia Borough School District splash page though remains out-of-date as it proclaims: “SCHOOL CLOSED – September 1 and September 4, 2017″ (Fixed; thanks!)



Another letter writer claims: “The Washington Post titled ‘School quality has mighty influence on neighborhood choice, home values,’ the president of Homes.com, David Mele, is quoted as saying that ‘we know there’s a direct correlation between school quality and home values that’s pretty dramatic.’”

The above post from the facebook page, What’s Happening in Columbia,Pa. and Area – Part 1, begins a string that includes the above screen print. There’s nothing at the Columbia Market House Website – or its facebook page – about this, but it may be a discussion topic at the Public Works/Property Committee meeting on 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm.

A letter to the editor writer in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster asks: “Also, there are a lot of public sewer treatment plants spewing into the rivers. Who knows what else is illegally dumped into our waterways?”

Great point! Who knows how much unchecked raw sewage is directed into The River?

“New trend among government agencies: Filing lawsuits against those seeking public records.” – USNews.com

Burns’ Vietnam: the first program – It was about dominoes, as the US just coming out of Korea and World War II feared the prospect of communism and wanted to stop it everywhere. Following the French colonialism, US warriors were asked to side with the puppet regimes against a foe that wanted only to have its nation.

“Ho Chi Minh asked the Americans to honor their commitment to independence, citing the Atlantic Charter and the U.N. Charter on self-determination. However, by the end of the war, the U.S. government had begun to redirect its foreign policy from the wartime goal of the liberation of all occupied countries and colonies to the postwar anti-communist crusade, which became the Cold War.” – Vietnam Veterans Against the War

Tonight on WITF at 8:00: “President Kennedy and his advisors wrestle with how deeply to get involved in South Vietnam. As the increasingly autocratic Diem regime faces a growing communist insurgency and widespread Buddhist protests, a grave political crisis unfolds.”

“Incomes are up. Poverty is down. And job openings have hit a record high. But if the economy is so wonderful, why are so many Americans still feeling left behind?” – The New York Times

“The middle class is back — or so it seems.” – The Washington Post

It still hurts when filling the gas tank on a 1992 Camry costs 20 percent more than it did just two months ago.