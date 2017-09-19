Tuesday – 9/19/17

The Agenda for the Thursday night School Board meeting is posted. This is just one of the advances that the joint services agreement has produced: on time, before the meetings, agendas that citizens can see and review.

Where are we going? “In a rare act of bipartisanship on Capitol Hill, the Senate passed a $700 billion defense policy bill on Monday that sets forth a muscular vision of America as a global power, with a Pentagon budget that far exceeds what President Trump has asked for.” – The New York Times

This George Will column in The Washington Post (‘The Vietnam War’ is a masterpiece — and a model for assessing our history) is another look at the mis-steps to the Vietnam experience.

We revere the subtitle at The Washington Post Website: “Democracy Dies in Darkness.” Without newspapers and online publications willing to seek truth and shine light into every corner – there is no democracy.

On Friday – It’s the Fall Equinox; the first day of fall begins at 4:02 pm. – The Old Farmers’ Almanac

No more mortgage deductions on federal taxes? That and more are being considered by the Senate. – The Star-Advertiser, Honolulu

“The Shame of the Mortgage-Interest Deduction: It’s not just a failure of housing policy. It’s a symbol of everything that’s wrong with the American tax code.” – The Atlantic magazine

Communicating with the public | According to the Municipal Briefs in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster, in Marietta a councilwoman and public outreach committee member, ” Leah Nagle brought up the possibility of the borough setting up its own Facebook page. She said there are 3,000 people in the Marietta area who are active on Facebook. Council decided to try some test posts by posting to the Facebook page entitled “17547,” a page dedicated to Marietta but not affiliated with the borough.”

This second publication LEGAL NOTICE appears in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster AND still does not appear at the borough’s LEGAL NOTICES page at the Website. Despite all the chatter about communications, yet the borough does not use its own FREE resources to inform citizens who may not read LNP – Always Lancaster especially the LEGAL NOTICES section.