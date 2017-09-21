Thursday – 9/21/17

A Borough e-blast reminding citizens to attend one of the hearings about the price of water.

At the recent borough council meeting, the borough newsletter was listed as a communication initiative. September’s reaching the two-thirds’ gone mark and no Fall newsletter is it yet available online. In the two previous years, the Fall newsletters were posted in early September.

A Webpage at the Borough Website directs readers to a Website that’s only slightly helpful and somewhat out-of-date. A better, up-to-date and more accurate Website for Senior Resources is the Lancaster County Office of Aging.

Another resource with up-to-date information is On-Line Publishers, Inc. Located next-door in West Hempfield Township, the locally owned company produces numerous senior living guides in print and online.

Another borough e-blast reminding citizens about Saturday’s “Movie at River Park.”

Speaking of movies, this one’s going to be shown at the Library.

The U.S. Census Bureau announced recently that real median household income increased by 3.2 percent between 2015 and 2016, while the official poverty rate decreased 0.8 percentage points. At the same time, the percentage of people without health insurance coverage decreased.

Median household income in the United States in 2016 was $59,039, an increase in real terms of 3.2 percent from the 2015 median income of $57,230. This is the second consecutive annual increase in median household income.

The nation’s official poverty rate in 2016 was 12.7 percent, with 40.6 million people in poverty, 2.5 million fewer than in 2015. The 0.8 percentage point decrease from 2015 to 2016 represents the second consecutive annual decline in poverty. The 2016 poverty rate is not statistically different from the 2007 rate (12.5 percent), the year before the most recent recession.