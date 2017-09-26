Tuesday – 9/26/17

“A man rides his bicycle through a storm-damaged road in Toa Alta, west of San Juan, Puerto Rico, on September 24, 2017, following the passage of Hurricane Maria”

The devastation in Puerto Rico is nearly total; these images from The Atlantic are heart -wrenching.

“In the Wake of Hurricane Maria, Here’s How to Help People in Puerto Rico” – Global Citizen

The above is posted at a local facebook site. This citizen participation in addressing government is applauded.

“The involvement of citizens in the political process is an essential part of democracy. … This dialogue serves as an opportunity for those involved in strengthening citizen participation in local governments, as well as those interested in it, to discuss these questions and share their experiences and ideas.” – newtactics.org

There are still some spots remaining for the free CPR classes on Friday, September 29. Register today.

Here’s a Special Invitation to Homeschoolers from the National Watch and Clock Museum

“Five Fridays in one month only occurs a few times a year. HeritagePA has decided to use those days to encourage Pennsylvanians to take in the history and heritage of their region. During each 5th Friday through the end of 2018, there will be community events held throughout the different heritage areas.

Here’s ours: Susquehanna Heritage Area:

* Zimmerman Center for Heritage – The Zimmerman Center will extend its regular weekend programming to include HeritagePA’s 5th Friday.

* Columbia Crossing River Trails Center – Current Color: A Year on the River is a special exhibit presenting the work of local artist Diana Thomas. – News release

This news is at the Columbia borough Website:

“Recycling Lottery Winner for the week of 9/18/17 thru 9/22/17 – 343 Union Street. Congratulations and Thank you for Recycling!”

The Public Safety Committee Meeting Minutes for September are posted at the Borough Website. The minutes are quite comprehensive and here are a few of the items mentioned in the minutes of the meeting:

The Columbia Borough School District’s dining facilities “were inspected with no major violations.” Jeff Helm “noted that the community can be assured of the high quality and food safe measures displayed at and in our school system.”

There’ll be a “‘Landlord Meet & Greet’ during the second week of October. This event is focused on a gathering of Columbia Borough Landlords and the Columbia Codes Compliance Manager and Officers to bring together as many Landlord as possible for open discussions/comments and provide an opportunity to introduce members of the Columbia Borough Codes Compliance Department.”

“The Persistent, Wide Racial Gap in Attitudes Toward the Police” – Route Fifty

“The Media Has A Probability Problem | The media’s demand for certainty — and its lack of statistical rigor — is a bad match for our complex world.” – fivethirtyeight.com