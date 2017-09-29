17512 Columbia

Friday – 09/29/17

In Everyday Living, Government, In Columbia, Lists, Opinions, Opportunities, People on September 29, 2017 at 7:23 am

DEALHow ’bout I take over $400,000 from you and pay you back $51,887.31?

News from the POTUS’s Swamp.

another cpd postMore activity from the Columbia Police Department facebook page.

this is a scam - the evelopeThis scam is back again, according to this Lancaster Online article. IN 2015, Columbia news, views & reviews carried this piece about this kind of mail scam.

tax breakMore from the Swamp creatures | “Six Charts That Help Explain
the Republican Tax Plan”The New York Times

Image may contain: textThis is posted at a local facebook page – but not at the Columbia Public Library Website.

clappingLNP – Always Lancaster applauds Columbia’s Lead-Safe Columbia project in editorial.

th coffee

Celebrate National Coffee Day with a Complimentary Cup of Joe at Turkey Hill

Turkey Hill Minit Markets is celebrating National Coffee Day—Friday, September 29—by offering customers a free 16-ounce cup of fresh brewed coffee or cappuccino in a special, Facebook-only promotion.

To receive a free cup of coffee, visit any Turkey Hill Minit Markets store and show the National Coffee Day ad from the Turkey Hill Minit Markets Facebook page on your phone.

Although the free 16-ounce coffee offer is valid on Friday, September 29 only, coffee lovers have a little longer to enjoy another great offer. As part of the Turkey Hill Minit Markets 50th Anniversary celebration, any size coffee or cappuccino is $1.00 through October 4. – news release

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: