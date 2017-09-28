This note is shown at the facebook page, too.

“The Rt. 462 bridge will be shut down from 7PM to 9PM on Friday 09-29-17 for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Walk. Please be careful and look for detour signs in the area around this location if you are driving.”

One of the employment notices posted at the Columbia Borough School District’s Website is “FOOD SERVICE ASSISTANT.”

The Columbia Borough Board of Health’s next meeting is Tuesday, October 3 at 7:00 pm – no meeting venue is shown, most likely the meeting is at the Borough Hall. Columbia news, views & reviews was unable to locate any minutes for previous Board of Health meetings at the borough website.

According to the Borough Website, there’s a Board of Health volunteer vacancy; if you are interested in volunteering please contact the Borough Manager at 717-684-2467 Ext. 7318.

According to the Borough Website: “The Board of Health is a relatively unique group in Lancaster County. Unlike most municipalities which rely on the PA Department of Agriculture for Eating & Drinking Establishment inspections and on the PA Department of Health for sanitation issues, Columbia has chosen to perform these responsibilities to maintain rapid, coordinated, local control.”

Members:

Elizabeth Smedley Chair Leslie Fritz Member Dr. John Jensen Member Dr. Bret Daniels Member Reva Hall Member Laurie Gerfin Alternate Michele Hank Alternate