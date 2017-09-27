Why does Columbia have its own food serving inspection practice? Citizens deserve better.

Every Sunday, Columbia news, views & reviews posts links to restaurant inspections in Lancaster and York Counties. These inspections are accomplished in accordance with Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture standardized inspection criteria.

Here’s a part of this past Sunday’s post.

Lancaster County’s Inspections at Lancaster Online. – Yes, all food serving establishments have to be inspected. Interesting this week are the number of schools that were inspected including one with this in its report: “Non-food service workers, unauthorized personnel are entering kitchen to serve themselves soup.” Not suprisingly, the “mess hall” can turn into a watering hole without a qualified, assiduous dining facility supervisor.

Yet, Columbia’s local food service inspector allegedly inspects ALL Columbia’s establishments serving food? Including schools?

So this post at the Columbia facebook page “What’s Happening in Columbia,Pa. and Area – Part 1”:

“My daughter goes to Columbia High School and this is what she was served today for lunch. There is mold on the bread and she said hers was not the only one that has mold on it. I’m pissed now she has to be hungry until she gets home because she refuses to eat anything else from there. Omw to pick her up.”

prompted a huge number of responses like these:

Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide.

Come on, Columbia, we can do better! Get in sync with the rest of the county … get consistency in food serving facility inspections. Get rid of the local yokel mindset.