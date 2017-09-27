Wednesday – 9/27/17

Columbia Police Department facebook page

Happy anniversary, google. The ever-so-creative folks at google remind us that google’s not been around forever … only since the Neanderthal days of the Internet. We embraced google at its inception; we incorporated into our syllabus of a marketing course we instructed at Lebanon Valley College’s evening division then.

Such a great idea! The Columbia Pa Rockz facebook page “is a community-building group meant to inspire creativity in all ages! We are painting rocks to ‘hide’ around Columbia, and all over York & Lancaster County Pennsylvania to spread joy and brighten people’s day. Come join us!”



Corporate welfare continues | “CRIZ provides $250,000 for partial demolition of Lancaster Square walkway, appraisal, exploratory design work for garage.” – Lancaster Online

Harikiri or seppaku: a samurai practice, used voluntarily by samurai to die with honor.

Too bad the modern version is “Equifax CEO steps down after data breach; he’ll still get $18-million pension.” – The Los Angeles Times

Our thought! Yet, mostly, we don’t. Most of us believe in the First Amendment: “The First Amendment (Amendment I) to the United States Constitution prohibits the making of any law respecting an establishment of religion, ensuring that there is no prohibition on the free exercise of religion, abridging the freedom of speech, infringing on the freedom of the press, interfering with the right to peaceably assemble, or prohibiting the petitioning for a governmental redress of grievances. It was adopted on December 15, 1791, as one of the ten amendments that constitute the Bill of Rights.”

Ya’ think? The above quote is extracted from this article about government duplicity: “Texas Homeowners: We Weren’t Warned About Flooding Risks.” – The New York Times

Ever feel like you just can’t win? That’s what it looks like as Three Mile Island is headed to a shut-down. Remember all the detractors of nuclear power? Especially following the 1979 incident? Now that the Excelon-owned facility has announced TMI’s shutdown, the chairman of the Conoy Township Board of Supervisors has a column published in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster pleading to keep it operational because of “the devastating economic impact the closure could have on Lancaster County.”

Always depends on whose ox is getting gored … and money!