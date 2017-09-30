Saturday – 9/30/17

Here’s a national program that makes sense. In addition to programs that connect law enforcement with citizens, programs like officers walking a beat; Lebanon’s Walk with a Cop and other community connectivity initiatives are positive trends.

“Coffee with a Cop brings police officers and the community members they serve together–over coffee–to discuss issues and learn more about each other.”

Lancaster’s police department has a Coffee with a Cop day scheduled. Manheim Township’s department does as well. In Columbia, nothing yet!

Albatwitch Day is Saturday, October 14, in Columbia, Lancaster County.

“Albatwitch – like Bigfoot only smaller – celebrated in Lancaster County” – Penn Live

NOW POSTED at the Borough Website: Newsletter – The Columbia Connection – Fall 2017

“Blue Privilege” alleged following this incident: “Local police officer facing felony charge “ – Lancaster Online

Finally, a leader, a general officer with integrity and grit speaks: If you can’t treat everyone equally and with respect, “then you need to get out.” – The New York Times [NOTE: A teaching moment for #45!]

This Is Why Puerto Rico Needs Statehood

A Horrifying Statistic That Conveys the Sheer Scale of the Opioid Crisis

One of the POTUSs swamp creatures is gone | Draining the swamp of the creatures he brought in.

When everyone and everything is a target … who knows when, where and toward what or whom the next crazed lashout will be directed?

Here’s #45’s target of the moment | “Trump blasts San Juan mayor as Puerto Rico rebuilds” – The Boston Globe

Ri-g-h-t! Sure! Pants on fire. “Trump Could Save More Than $1 Billion Under His New Tax Plan” – The Washington Post

Lots of red on the field | Columbia’s game against Pequea Valley get’s lots of photo coverage in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster. Pick up a copy of the paper.

Center of Excellence (COE) substance use services offered at Columbia Center

Pennsylvania Manufacturing Week 2017 | Saturday, Sept. 30th through Oct. 6.

The beauty of “no-bid” contracts | The games municipalities play