National Bullying Prevention Month | Resources for All Stakeholders

October 9, 2017

bullying

“Bullying is not a normal part of childhood and is considered to be a serious public health problem. Recognizing that bullying behavior is an issue that demands the concerted and coordinated time and attention of parents, educators and school administrators, health care providers, policy makers, families, and others concerned with the care of children, Preventing Bullying Through Science, Policy, and Practice evaluates the state of the science on biological and psychosocial consequences of peer victimization and the risk and protective factors that either increase or decrease peer victimization behavior and consequences.

preventing bullyingClick on the graphic to download the report.

