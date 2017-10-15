Sunday – 11/15/17

Lancaster County’s Inspections at Lancaster Online. This boosts confidence: in the opening inspection of the Dunkin’ Donuts in Mount Joy, “The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection.”

York County’s Inspections

Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.

… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide.

Ya’ think? “Employees said the firings have lowered morale through many departments.” What does Tesla care about lowering morale; robots will replace humans anyway. – An article in the San Jose Mercury-News

So will Columbia’s home owners take it in the shorts with the POTUS proposed income tax reform? In spades, with the elimination of real estate taxes and more. Read more in the page one lead article at LNP – Always Lancaster.

There’s a superbly-crafted letter to the editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster. The writer says, “I remembered some of the words from the song ‘You’ve Got to Be Carefully Taught,’ which he cited, but I was too young to pay attention to many of the phrases that are so timely for our nation right now.”

Here are those brilliant lyrics:

You’ve got to be taught to hate and fear

You’ve got to be taught from year to year

It’s got to be drummed in your dear little ear

You’ve got to be carefully taught

You’ve got to be taught to be afraid

Of people whose eyes are oddly made

And people whose skin is a diff’rent shade

You’ve got to be carefully taught

You’ve got to be taught before it’s too late

Before you are six or seven or eight

To hate all the people your relatives hate

You’ve got to be carefully taught

At last Monday’s borough council meeting, people in attendance learned about the COFFEE WITH CODES series of two meetings at which “rental property owners and property managers” would meet with Columbia’s codes department personnel over coffee and donuts. If you didn’t receive the invitation to attend, click on the above graphics to see the details.

Wonder whether there’ll be a follow-on series of COFFEE WITH CODES for rental property residents?

Speaking of rental property owners, the sign on 254 Locust Street (the former place of business for BHI Properties, LLC) is gone from the window at that address. The signs now there are these:

Another topic of discussion at the same borough council meeting was “DISRUPTIVE CONDUCT.“ According to the borough’s codes, “A written report of disruptive conduct to be completed by a police officer or a Code Enforcement Official who actually investigates an alleged incident of disruptive conduct and which shall be maintained by the Code Enforcement Official.”

The codes further state: “Borough records indicate there is a greater incidence of problems with the maintenance and upkeep of residential properties which are not owner-occupied as compared to those that are owner-occupied.”

And (in what might be in the running for the “world’s longest sentence”) Disruptive Conduct is defined as:

“Any act by an occupant of a residential rental unit or by a person present at a residential rental unit involving public drunkenness; consumption of an alcoholic beverage in public; public urination or defecation; the unlawful depositor of trash or litter on public or private property; damage to or destruction of public or private property; the obstruction of public roads, streets, highways or sidewalks; interference with emergency or police services; unreasonable noise as defined by Chapter 149, Noise, and/or the appropriate ordinances of the Borough of Columbia dealing with noise violations, and Chapter 220, Zoning, and/or the appropriate ordinances of the Borough of Columbia dealing with zoning regulations; use of profane or obscene language or gestures; indecent exposure; fighting or quarreling; or any other act defined as “disorderly conduct” in the Pennsylvania Crimes Code or any act prohibited by the ordinances of the Borough or which otherwise injures the health, safety or welfare of the residents of the Borough residing in the neighborhood or vicinity of the gathering.”

By definition, one might preclude that home owners in the borough appear to not be liable for Disruptive Conduct charges.