Saturday – 11/4/17

“There is no education like adversity.” – Benjamin Disraeli

Kudos to the players on the Columbia football team – “The thing about the kids was that they never quit. We dealt with different situations and the young guys stepped up and the seniors led.” – Columbia head coach Bud Kyle – Lancaster Online

Page one news again for Columbia – LNP – Always Lancaster

The article states, “ … Strickler served on the school board for 15 years, with 10 as president.” According to an insert in the article, here’s the listing of Columbia’s superintendents since 2000: Kenneth Klawitter (1999- 2006); Barry Clippinger (2006-12); Kenneth Klawitter (interim, 2013-14); Carol Powell (2014-15); Kenneth Klawitter (acting, 2015-16); Bob Hollister (2016-present) and Tom Strickler (2018-?)

And who hires and oversees the superintendent? Scary, isn’t it?



Sunrise and sunset will be about 1 hour earlier tomorrow, November 5, 2017 than today. There will be more light in the morning. Turn your clocks BACK before turning in tonight.

“Bogus Health News Is All Over Pinterest | Pins making unsubstantiated claims — like that cinnamon cures arthritis and alkaline water kills cancer — have been pinned thousands of times.” BuzzNewsFeed

“If you want easy health care access and good quality care, you probably want traditional Medicare” – Just-Care

“Wish you didn’t have to pay taxes on your home? Pa. ballot question could lead to change” – The Inquirer, Philadelphia

Election day is Tuesday! If you are happy with the way things are – don’t vote or vote for those who are incumbents.

If you’re not, vote differently.

“Some PPL customer bills heading down, others up” – The Morning Call

