Sunday – 11/5/17

Anybody else feel like a bear awaking after hibernation this morning? Was that added hour of sleep restful?

“Access to civic life by people with disabilities is a fundamental goal of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). To ensure that this goal is met, Title II of the ADA requires State and local governments to make their programs and services accessible to persons with disabilities. This requirement extends not only to physical access at government facilities, programs, and events — but also to policy changes that governmental entities must make to ensure that all people with disabilities can take part in, and benefit from, the programs and services of State and local governments.

“In addition, governmental entities must ensure effective communication — including the provision of necessary auxiliary aids and services — so that individuals with disabilities can participate in civic life.” – US Department of Justice, Civil Rights Division – Disability Rights Section

Lancaster County’s Inspections at Lancaster Online. We’re not sure who this commenter identifies when he says, “Vinny’s Pizza was disgusting the last time I was there 4 weeks ago. Customer service was bad but worse than that the employee’s look like the type who don’t wash their hands after using the restroom.” That being said, inspection results speaks for themselves: some of the food-serving establishments inspection notes are “disgusting.”



York County’s Inspections

Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.

… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide.

Mountville is the “town du jour” – Lancaster Online

Lower taxes are promised for just about everyone by Representative Smucker and the veep. NOTE: The veep’s session in York was “invitation only” – most of us regular citizens were not invited. Just as likely, most of us will not be part of the lowered taxes group – as the corporations and uber-rich will.

While State Senator Ryan Aument is encouraging municipalities to “take immediate action to enact a resolution prohibiting the siting of a facility within their borders,” according to an article about casinos and gambling in the state in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster, could Columbia could consider a riverboat casino.

Remember to include Columbia’s non-profits and those who provide services for people in Columbia in your EXRAORDINARY GIVE giving: FIND THEM HERE!

A Confederate flag hung outside a home in Yoe, a borough in York County, Pa.