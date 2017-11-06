Monday – 11/6/17 – The day before Election Day

No surprise here: “At least 9 members of Trump campaign or administration now shown to have Russia ties” – Penn Live

This it the article: “Winners and losers in the GOP tax plan” – Losers include (Some) small-business owners – Home builders (and most likely home-owners with mortgages and real estate salespersons) – People in high-tax blue states – The working poor – Charities.

What kind of fools are we? | Even the revered Queen of England has joined the ranks of the uber-wealthy crooks in dumping funds into offshore accounts. Think all these folks are preparing for the revolution?

The Paradise Papers is a special investigation by The Guardian and 95 media partners worldwide into a leak of 13.4m files from two offshore service providers and 19 tax havens’ company registries.

Lots of comparisons | Politics, corruption and taxes have played huge roles in the downfall of empires.

