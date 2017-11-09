important notices

With the recent acts of violence, Susquehanna Valley EMS wants you to be prepared. We will teach you the hands-on skills you need to know to provide immediate care to someone with life-threatening injuries.

Knowing what to do can mean the difference between life and death. Join us January 20, 2018 from3:30-5:30pm or January 21, 2018, from 1:30-3:30pm at the Hempfield Rec Center, 950 Church St, Landisville. This is a FREE event.

Please register here.

The Columbia Police Department announced this important information about Saturday’s 5K at it’s CrimeWatch page:

ROAD CLOSURES

Columbia Borough Police have announced road closures in conjunction with the Semper Fi 5k Run on Saturday, November 11, 2017. Road closures will start at 7:30 am and will be as follows: Kinderhook Road at Columbia High School; Ironville Pike between Kinderhook Road and Spruce Street; Spruce Street between 11th and 12th Streets; North 11th Street between Spruce and Chestnut Streets; North Chestnut Street between 11th and 8th Streets; North 8th Street between Chestnut and Walnut Streets; Walnut Street between 8th and 12th Streets; 12th Street between Walnut and Chestnut Streets; Chestnut Street between 12th and 13th Streets; North 14th Street to Luther Lane; Luther Lane to Locust Street; and Locust Street from Luther Lane to North Front Street. All Streets are expected to be reopened by 9:00 am or earlier as the race progresses and as the last runners go by the Street will be reopened.