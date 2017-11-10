Friday – 11/10/17

“Texas shooting a reminder to some that churches should be more secure” – CatholicPhilly.com

“In Lancaster County, 43 percent of renters are shelling out more than 35 percent of their income to cover rent, the highest share in Central Pennsylvania. The median gross rent is $908 in Lancaster County.” – Central Penn Business Journal

Several properties in the Borough remain on the Sheriff’s Sale Listing for the November 29 sale.

OK – lay that pipeline | Appeals court now says pipeline construction can continue and “In a statement, Williams said it was pleased by the court’s action.” – Lancaster Online

“Inside BYD: the Chinese carmaker sells more electric vehicles than any other brand in the world © Bloomberg”

China leads the world in electric vehicle production – meanwhile the US POTUS and the courts are enamored with fossil fuels. Ford and others will make electric vehicles in China. Which nation is on the right track?

Bring on the beer | “Beer sales begin at Rutter’s convenience store in Mountville” – Lancaster Online

The October Community Development committee minutes are posted at the Borough Website. Included in the minutes is the above map of the proposed Downtown Business District and discussion of several other topics including the trolley, the Bid Process for Borough Owned Properties (Market House and 137 S. Front Street), the Veterans Memorial Bridge Island Gateway Project Update, the borough newsletter and more.

Not yet posted are the minutes for October for the Property Committee – though the Property Committee is an agenda item on the Preliminary Borough Council Meeting Agenda for the Monday night meeting.

The Preliminary Agenda includes these Property Committee line items:

Consider approval, given no other forthcoming opportunities, the temporary closure of the Columbia Historic Market House to do basic renovations with closure to begin no later than December 23, 2017.

Consider approval to retain an architect for consultation on the proposed Market House renovations and to authorize the Borough Manager to solicit bids for the hiring of this professional.