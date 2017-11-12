Sunday – 11/12/17

EMPLOY A VETERAN | Here are “a few sobering statistics from the Labor Department and some reasons for hope. The unemployment rate for veterans is at an all-time low of 2.7 percent. But the data behind the numbers tells a slightly different story. The labor force participation for U.S. veterans is 49.7 percent, which means that more than 10 million veterans are currently not working or actively looking for work. Some of these veterans may be in school or on disability, but others have given up on job prospects. Nearly a third of veterans are underemployed, meaning they are working low-wage jobs that they are overqualified for.” – MarketPlace

Increasingly, there’s a deeping divide between the American population and it’s shrinking military – because “Americans know fewer veterans than ever before. After World War II, just about all Americans knew veterans, but today many don’t. The misunderstanding and distrust of America’s modern day legionaires has concerns.

“This disconnect between civilians and the military weakens our democracy,” says the author of this article, “It’s lonely being a veteran.”

“What America Looks Like After Military Service | Veterans reflect on shootings and ever-changing definitions of patriotism.” – The Atlantic [NOTE: This is a website with a pay gate. The article states that veterans demonstrate hypervigilance – sense of being on alert, always! More than a few Vietnam veterans were told by “multiple recruiters that it was a shame that I had wasted three years in the service because it made me a less desirable candidate for jobs.” It is a shameful world that rewards those who don’s serve with employment advantage. Another veteran theme recurs: ” If I was to fight for a right, I’d fight to make sure we had our opinions heard, especially opinions that are different from our own.” Another is: “My own version of patriotism, which is more about civic duty and shared American values of civil liberty is often discounted as un-American.”

Just over a week ago, Yvette Whitfield cut the ribbon opening her new business, The Spot, a new dining opportunity in Columbia at 438 Locust Street. It’s open for business 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. A facebook fan says, “The SPOT on LOCUST ST. Best deli this side of the river. They even DELIVER! Food is bangin.”

Lancaster County’s Inspections at Lancaster Online. Tobias S. Frogg’s parking is always overflowing. It must be the booze, because if people are going there to eat, they should be liquored up first. Check out the food preparation violations. And Mount Joy’s Sonic’s is equally bad. Both their inspections included this tip off phrase: “The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection.”



York County’s Inspections

Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.

… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide.