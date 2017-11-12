There’s lots of “chickenhawk” talk spewed by the RWNJ radio radicals – Hannity, Limbaugh, O’Reilly, Savage, Beck et al – none of whom ever wore any uniform of any of the military branches of the United States.

Chickenhawk talkers spout jingoistic rhetoric and fake patriotism yet they actively avoided military service when they had the chance to enlist.

Former US Senator (and a US Army veteran) Frank Lautenberg said, “They talk tough on national defense and military issues and cast aspersions on others. When it was their turn to serve where were they? AWOL, that’s where they were … ”

