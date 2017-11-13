Monday – 11/13/17

Mark your calendar for Saturday, November 18, 2017 – 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM for the Columbia Historic Preservation Society’s Benefit Auction. This is a consignment auction. Preview Friday, November 17,2017 6:00 PM- 8:00 PM. Cash or check only. Food will be available.

Many great items from vintage bottles, Christmas & Halloween, Columbia memorabilia, Columbia Newspapers, Furniture, glassware, Pfaltzgraft, pottery, tinware, tools and much more…

Location: Columbia Historic Preservation Society’s Banner Hall, 21 North Second Street, Columbia, Pennsylvania – www.columbiahistory.net

Here are the results of the MAG 5k Fall Flash – Held annually on the first Saturday of November – Saturday, November 4, 2017.

“A place to talk about dying: Another Death Cafe is coming to Lancaster County” – Lancaster Online

A long line of hopeful people looking for a dog or cat to adopt waited for the doors to open yesterday at the Pennsylvania SPCA on South Prince Street in Lancaster yesterday. One reason: no adoption fee yesterday. A shelter worker came to the tail end of the line to tell people they probably will be disappointed because there were not enough dogs available.

A slew of municipalities’ meetings are listed in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster’s GOVERNMENT CALENDAR, Columbia’s borough council meeting is not, but there is a meeting tonight starting at 7:00 pm. and here’s the Preliminary Borough Council Meeting agenda.

In the POLICE LOG in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster this: “MANHEIM TWP.: Tasha L. Vargas, 31, of Columbia, was charged Nov. 5 with retail theft after she took $28.90 worth of merchandise from Walmart, 2030 Fruitville Pike, police said.”

It’s getting close; look here for Columbia area not-for-profits you want to support!