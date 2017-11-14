Tuesday – 11/14/17

Thoughts …

about last night’s council meeting – Columbia news, views & reviews was unable to attend last night’s council meeting due to a previous engagement. So we have no definitive account of what transpired. Citizens will be able to get reporting about some of what transpired by visiting Columbia Spy; watching for reports in upcoming issues of LNP – Always Lancaster; waiting a month or so to read the “official minutes” from the meeting; getting secondary accounts from persons who attended the meeting or tertiary accounts from those who “heard” about what may or may not have happened from someone who “heard it from a friend who heard it from a friend … .”

About “write-in” candidates …

All the ballots for local offices in Columbia in last Tuesday’s election are now officially recorded at the Lancaster County Board of Elections. In spite of social media clatter about write-in campaigns and the dislike of local politics, there was no “write-in” wave of candidates strong enough to “throw the rascals out.”

Mounting a “write-in” challenge is more than just an announcement post at a social media site – it really does take concerted effort. To defeat the two-party machine that controls all politics, it takes hard work and a real plan.

Here’s one strategy that shows a blueprint: “The health of our communities depends on the leadership of politicians and business owners. The more voices that participate, the better our communities are. This blueprint shows how to run a successful campaign to help you move your ideas into action.

“By voting for a write-in … candidate … , you will send a message. Your vote will be a vote of ‘no confidence’ in the current electoral system and in conventional candidates, demonstrating that the two-party system does not give Americans enough options.” – This is from an out-of-date Website about national elections,

If you’re a voter … it’s a real good idea to become engaged in community.

Go to public meetings at the borough and school district.

Volunteer for open positions in government.

Walk about the community and see what is happening and what isn’t.

Make suggestions to and ask questions of the persons who are serving as elected public servants.

Be informed about who is seeking office; check them out here: https://ujsportal.pacourts.us/DocketSheets.aspx

Lowered tax millage in Columbia – Columbia Spy reports that the millage rate for Columbia property owned will be reduced to account for the county wide reassessment. Remember that the County’s reassessment guide stated: “The taxing bodies will have to adjust their millage rates down in proportion to the increase in taxable assessment in each individual district when they set their new budgets, beginning with the 2018 County/Muni taxes and the 2018-2019 School taxes.”

In a Columbia news, views & reviews article from last April, this is posted:

“But there are many who are quite concerned and perplexed about the inconsistencies they’ve heard in reassessment numbers. Anyone can access the County’s Property Tax Inquiry website (http://lancasterpa.devnetwedge.com/) to look at the current property tax assessment and compare it to the 2018 reassessment rate.

“Columbia news, views & reviews looked at a sampling of several properties in the borough and found the reassessment percentages quite inconsistent.

“Click here to download the above graphic as a .pdf to enlarge, share and or print.”