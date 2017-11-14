17512 Columbia

Tuesday – 11/14/17

In Everyday Living, Government, In Columbia on November 14, 2017 at 8:22 am

An amazing associate passes – Joseph Thomas WillyLancaster Online

food bank adSee the half-page ad from the Columbia Food Bank in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster?

A citizen asks: Does Columbia have a curfew? If it does why is it not being enforced, I see children my children’s age out at all hours all of the time.” – Comment (actually comment and responses) from the Columbia Police Department facebook page.

tft

“The Columbia Borough Police Department in conjunction with the U.S. Marine Corp League and Red Rose FOP Lodge# 16 is in the midst of collecting toys for the 2017 Toys for Tots drive.” – Columbia Police Department CrimeWatch page.

“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.” – First Amendment to the United States Constitution.

Except when citizens try to protest against political corruption in Harrisburg.

Need another reason to protest the criminality in Harrisburg? How about gerrymandering?

tue thur rising tide

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: