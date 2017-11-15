School board of directors’ meeting agenda | tomorrow evening
SCHOOL BOARD MEETING AGENDA
11/16/2017 [7:00PM-9:00PM] @ District Administration Center, 200 N. Fifth Street, Columbia, PA 17512
– SCHOOL BOARD MEETING AGENDA –
2. Please turn off cell phones & pagers so we may honor our students without interruption.
4. Notice of Executive Session
5. Recognitions and Notifications
|b. The following students are being honored as the November Students of the Month:
|c. 4.0 Scholar Athlete Awards
|d. In Appreciation – Mrs. Vickie Anspach
6. Public Comment on Agenda Items Only
8. Approval of Minutes (Mr. Combs – Board President)
|a. A motion is requested to approve the following minutes:
9. Finance & Audit (Mr. Knighton – Chair) – A motion is requested to approve the following Finance & Audit Items:
|c. Cafeteria Fund Profit and Loss Report
|d. Student Activity Account Report
10. Property (Mr. Leader – Chair)
|a. A motion is requested to approve the following Facility Use
|b. A motion is requested to approve Waiver of Fees as listed
11. Personnel (Mr. Ford – Chair)
|a. A motion is requested to approve the Personnel Report
12. Curriculum and Instruction (Mrs. Anspach – Chair)
13. Extra-Curricular/Athletic (Mrs. Schwert – Chair)
|a. A motion is requested to approve the New Co-op agreement with DCA and CBSD for 2017-18 and 2018-19 for Girls Lacrosse
|a. A motion is requested to approve Board Policy 006.1
|b. A motion is requested to approve Board Policy 246
|c. Second Reading of Board Policy 815
|a. LCCTC Report – Ms. Geesey
|b. IU Report – Mrs. Kedney
|c. Lancaster County Academy – Mrs. Schwert
|d. Community Development – Mr. Leader
|e. Columbia Education Foundation – Mrs. Anspach
|f. Lancaster County Tax Collection Bureau – Mr. Ramsey
17. Public Comment on Agenda and Education Items Only
18. Dates for Future Meetings
|a. Committee of the Whole – 6 p.m. – December 7, 2017
|b. Regular Board Meeting – 7 p.m. – December 14, 2017
