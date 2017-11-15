Wednesday – 11/15/17

NOW THIS IS ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT!

It’s top of page one news in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster. The Murphy’s getting deserved recognition for their latest revitalization project. In the article, Don Murphy said, “We’re trying to make Columbia the booming town that it once was. It’s starting to pay off. There are more good things to come.”



Another LNP – Always Lancaster: “The unofficial winners are: — Fred Thomas, 42 votes, a two year term on Columbia Borough School Board” as a write-in candidate.

The promise – the reality! The above photo is the cover photo for the Columbia Economic Development Corporation’s facebook page – the most recent post there is from May 9, 2017. Some development. Even more telling is that in the above “what-if” rendering, only the non-CEDC property is being developed – the one on the extreme left. The one being developed by a private developer!

Equally telling: the non-changing CEDC Website.

“Post-9/11 U.S. war costs will soon top $5.6 trillion | The average American taxpayer has spent $23,386 on these wars since 2001” – Futurity

“When the rich wage war it’s the poor who die.” – Jean-Paul Sartre

“They wrote in the old days that it is sweet and fitting to die for one’s country. But in modern war, there is nothing sweet nor fitting in your dying. You will die like a dog for no good reason.” – Ernest Hemmingway

“Effective December 1st, 2017 Parking Tickets and Quick Tickets will no longer be accepted at the front desk of the borough office. All tickets must be either mailed to the borough or placed in the drop box at the borough office. If you wish to contest a ticket you will need to do so by stopping at Magisterial District Judge Bixler’s office located at 341 Chestnut St. The drop box at the borough office is located on the front of the borough office just west of the entrance to the offices. – Columbia Police Department Facebook page

This picture shows where the drop off box is.

“This is Trump’s America now.” | A banner of pride for The Daily Stormer’s webmaster. – From this Atlantic Magazine article, “The Making of an American Nazi.”

Do “spy cameras” age? You bet they do, especially when they’re not maintained! | In Los Angeles, many of the cameras, originally installed in 2005, are now broken. – Los Angeles Downtown News

Many Lancaster County municipalities welcome renters. – Lancaster Online [The features of these “luxury” apartment residences.]

“The Department of Community and Economic Development is offering grant opportunities through the Pipeline Investment Program (PIPE). PIPE provides grants to construct the last few miles of natural gas distribution lines to business parks, existing manufacturing, and industrial enterprises. Projects supported by PIPE grants serve to connect businesses, industrial sites, municipalities, and residents to natural gas to ensure they benefit from having access to Pennsylvania’s abundant, low-cost energy source.”

“Slow Growth for State Personal Income Persists in 2017” – Route Fifty