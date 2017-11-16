Thursday – 11/16/17 – Part II

Congratulations to the Columbia folks who participated in the Semper Fi 5K last Saturday – Here’s the list of the finishers’ times.

Jordan Haberstroh – First in group

– First in group Charles Leader – First in group

– First in group Jay Rhoads – First in group

– First in group Emily Gambler – First in group

Columbia’s got another LNP – Always Lancaster page one news item. With quotes from the usual suspects.

The County’s commissioners “voted to lower the rate from 3.735 mills to 2.911 mills” and not to increase taxes for 2018, according to an article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster. The reduction in millage is in response to the countywide recent property reassessment.

At the same time, the hospital formerly known as Saint Joseph’s and Lancaster Regional Medical Center is now owned by UPMC (University of Pittsburgh Medical Center) and it’s proposing to pay less “in lieu of taxes” money to the city of Lancaster.

POLICE LOG: Manheim Township: Gregory R. Butzer, 36, of Columbia, was charged with the theft of $29.98 worth of items Nov. 5 from Walmart, 2030 Fruitville Pike, police said.

Those smarmy overpaid “elected public servants” | “Audit shows the PA legislature has a $95 million surplus” – WITF

“Change in Parking Tickets and Quick Tickets payment” – Columbia Borough Website

From a letter-to-the editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster, “By a vote of 54 percent for and 46 percent against, Pennsylvania voters approved a proposed amendment to the state constitution that would allow the General Assembly to pass a law to authorize school boards to decide whether to exempt residents from property taxes. Greedy, moneyhungry school boards?”

The Great American Smokeout – Thursday – You can do this!

Every year, on the third Thursday of November, smokers across the nation take part in the American Cancer Society Great American Smokeout event. Encourage someone you know to use the date to make a plan to quit, or plan in advance and then quit smoking that day. By quitting – even for 1 day – smokers will be taking an important step toward a healthier life and reducing their cancer risk. “About 36.5 million Americans still smoke cigarettes, and tobacco use remains the single largest preventable cause of disease and premature death in the world. While cigarette smoking rates have dropped (from 42% in 1965 to 15.1% in 2015), cigar, pipe, and hookah – other dangerous and addictive ways to smoke tobacco – are very much on the rise. Smoking kills people – there’s no ‘safe’ way to smoke tobacco. “Quitting smoking has immediate and long-term benefits at any age. Quitting is hard, but you can increase your chances of success with help. Getting help through counseling or medications can double or triple the chances of quitting successfully.” – “Almost 70 percent of adult smokers want to quit smoking, according to a U.S. national survey. Conventional quit-smoking treatments, including counseling and medication, can double or triple the chances that a smoker will quit successfully. Some people also try complementary health approaches to help them kick the smoking habit. In one survey of people who visited a tobacco cessation clinic, two-thirds said that they were interested in trying complementary approaches.” – Learn more about QUITTING NOW here.