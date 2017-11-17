Friday – 11/17/17 – EXTRAordinaryGIVEday!

Click here to support the agencies and organizations that are important to you.

While Columbia Borough and Lancaster County have modified property tax millage rates to account for reassessment, there was no mention of the topic at last night’s Columbia Borough School District board of directors’ meeting.

This Thanksgiving, free holiday meals will be served at 18 locations around Lancaster County. Some locations will offer transportation and/or home delivery. Meals are available throughout the county, from Elizabethtown to New Holland. Click here, courtesy of United Way of Lancaster County’s 2-1-1 service, for a list of locations, dates and times people can celebrate Thanksgiving with a hot meal and warm fellowship. Please note that some locations require advance reservations.

Seen at last night’s school board of directors’ meeting: clockwise from top – November Students of the Month recognized for their achievements. Vickie Anspach, board of director was recognized and thanked for her service on the school board. Her term is completed. A PowerPoint slide from Dr. McGough’s presentation about his views and direction concerning the District’s Curriculum Plan. There was some contentious discussion among some of the board members about “this curriculum stuff” (according to one director).

Dr. Einstein, we are on that path!

