Sunday – 11/19/17

“President Lincoln delivered the 272 word Gettysburg Address on November 19, 1863 on the battlefield near Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

“Fourscore and seven years ago our fathers brought forth, on this continent, a new nation, conceived in liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal.”

This Lancaster Online article summarizing the 2017 EXTRAordinaryGIVE includes this line: “Columbia Public Library tripled its event donations this year over 2016. All money raised will go toward funding the library’s building project, which broke ground in October.”

Are there lessons to be learned? | Indeed, at the local level of governance, lessons can be learned from international despotism. “How To Kill A Country | Turning a breadbasket into a basket case in ten easy steps—the Robert Mugabe way” – Holding power too long is a dangerous precedent; leaders big heads.

“Bullies everywhere delight in coming up with new insults” – The Guardian

Meet “the Kline family – the new Captains of Long Level Marina.”

Are we divided? | “Confederate-Nazi flag burns to applause, jeers in Gettysburg” – WITF

Several letters-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster blast away at the new tax plan proposed by the folks in Wonderland including the lap dog legislators: One says, “The Tax Cuts and Job Act isn’t for middle-class America, it’s a gift to corporate America.” Another says, “The Republican tax plan is designed to help one group: the wealthiest Americans.”

Another letter writer, one from Columbia, wants to make sure that readers remember that former President Bill Clinton lied under oath about his sexual dalliances.

Lighten Up Lancaster County has this message for Workplace wellness leaders! “You can help your employees make healthier beverage choices and improve their health using our new Sugar-Sweetened Beverage Toolkit. Did you know that sugary drinks are the biggest source of added sugar in the American diet? Sugar-sweetened beverages have no nutritional value and are filled with empty calories. All major health organizations recommend that community groups work together to make sugary drinks less available and promote healthier options. We encourage businesses to join us in this effort! Visit LightenUpLancaster.org/Workplaces to download this new resource.

SEEKING ACCORDION PLAYER: The Alpenrose German club is looking for an accordion player for their Christmas party dinner at Siebenthal Resort in Seven Valleys on Dec.11th, 2017 around 7:00 PM for about an hour and a half. If you know of anyone, please send an email to: paroyalty639@yahoo.com.

… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide.