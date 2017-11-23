Thursday – 11/23/17 – Thanksgiving day

Who’s watching you on “spy cameras?”

How many are there?

Where are they?

“The nonprofit group whose mission is improving Lancaster’s quality of life and economic vitality is partnering with the organization that operates a vast network of security cameras designed to promote safety in the city.” – Lancaster Online

“Ending net neutrality is the atom bomb in Trump’s war on the truth” – Will Bunch column, Philly.com

“Hit and Run Investigation” – Columbia Police Department CrimeWatch page

“Superintendent-ing” has been very, very good to me | Did you see the article in LNP – Always Lancaster about the Warwick School District’s superintendent’s pay being increased to $179,000. When hired in 2009 the superintendent’s salary was $130,000. That’s a difference of $49,000 in nine years. This is not condemnation of the School District nor the Superintendent, just pointing out that – with doctoral credentials, being a superintendent is in the ranks of elite income.

Lancaster County’s MEDIAN HOUSEHOLD INCOME IS $59,262.

“The most recent salary increase for the position of President of the United States, to $400,000/year from $200,000/year, took effect when George W. Bush became President.”

“How the U.S. Government Hid Fracking’s Risks to Drinking Water” – State Impact

