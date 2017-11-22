Lancaster uses its facebook page

Under the heading of “Should Columbia have a facebook page:” Of course it should. And it should be an open discourse facebook page that the borough can use to communicate with citizens openly and without deleting, altering or blocking comments.

The City of Lancaster “gets it” – everyone can see that in this post:

Just as the “possum piece” posted at Columbia Spy, The Real People of Lancaster pokes fun at other places using satire.

Like it or not, satire has often been employed to “prick people’s consciences and challenge the powerful.”

The City of Lancaster clearly displays the terms of its facebook page.

“This is the official Facebook page for the City of Lancaster, PA government. If you are looking for more information about the City of Lancaster, please visit www.cityoflancasterpa.com. “COMMENT POLICY: “We encourage comments, but reserve the right to remove or hide posts that are rude to others, off-topic, obscene or pornographic, defamatory, harassing, commercial, criminal, political, or that violate the intellectual property rights of others. “Comments are typically monitored only during business hours (Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 5:00 pm), thus posts made after hours may not be received until the following business day. “Note that comments made on this page are subject to disclosure as public records.”

This at CivicPlus, says it well: “Social media has emerged as an effective platform for reaching citizens in meaningful, and engaging ways, keeping them informed about news and events in their communities.”