Friday – 11/24/17 – Black Friday and Fourth Friday (maybe?)

November 24 through 26 — Support Columbia’s Small Businesses. Shop small, shop locally. Visit Columbia Historic Market House while strolling downtown. – SOURCE: Newsletter – The Columbia Connection – Fall 2017

The “pattern and practice” of no communication – sporadic communication – disjointed, inaccurate communication continues | Isn’t this the Fourth Friday?

It isn’t – if you’re looking for information about it at the Susquehanna Chamber of Commerce’s Website.

You’ll find information about:

Santa, Caroling and Tree Lighting in Marietta

A Community Christmas Celebration in Wrightsville

An Old-Fashioned Christmas in Columbia

The same day as the 5th ANNUAL COLUMBIA WINTERFEST TREE LIGHTING! But what about Fourth Friday? Can anyone find information about this event that’s been an ongoing monthly event?

Can anyone believe what’s stated at the Website? According to the Website, Kathy Hohenadel is the Chamber of Commerce’s executive director? Is she?

But if citizens read the Newsletter – The Columbia Connection – Fall 2017 they’ll see that Fourth Friday, indeed, is scheduled for today: “24—Fourth Friday in Downtown Columbia (5-9pm) | Market House open late.”

They’ll also see these December events:

1 through 3—Columbia Historic Market House | Need that Special Gift Weekend

7—Lecture: Burning the Bridge (6:30-8:00pm) $10 per person (pre-registration required). Columbia Crossing

8 through 10—Columbia Historic Market House | Old Fashioned Christmas Weekend. Open until 5pm on Sunday 12/10.

9—Ornament Making at Columbia Crossing (11am-3pm) Suggested donation of $2 per person.

Sunday, December 10 – An Old-Fashioned Christmas: Mittens & Mufflers (11am-5pm) Think gingerbread decorating, cocoa, caroling, holiday decorations, carriage rides and home tours. Stop by Columbia Historic Preservation Society (19-21 North Second Street) to see the train display, visit with Santa., and stop by Santa’s Secret Workshop At 4:30 pm hear Librarian Lisa Greybill read the classic ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” at the gazebo in Columbia’s Locust Street Park. Linger in the park for the lighting of the town Christmas tree at 5 pm and another visit from St. Nick. Tickets are available at the SVCC Visitors Center (445 Linden Street) or by calling 684-5249 through December 9. Tickets will cost $12 in advance or $15 on the tour day.

Committee members of An Old-Fashioned Christmas, including (front, from left) Michelle McFarland, Teresa Allen, (back) Denise Brubaker, and Marlene Geltz, invite the community to enjoy a holiday home tour and other festivities on Dec. 10 in the borough of Columbia. – The Merchandiser. See the entire article, “Holiday charm will sparkle in Columbia.”

