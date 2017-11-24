Friday – 11/24/17, part II (for those shopping not for stuff – but for information)

Oh, what a joyous group: those RWNJ fundies | “Fighting Gay Rights and Abortion With the First Amendment” – The New York Times

And how about those First Amendment rights that the RWNJs are suppressing? | “Anti-Trump protesters risk 60 years in jail. Is dissent a crime?” – The Guardian

“deep and hard” comments about the “elected public servant” from Texas | If the revolting, disgusting actions of people like this RWNJ keep getting elected, small wonder that his “record in congress since 1984, has him pimping for oil companies, the insurance lobby and anyone willing to pay him, is certainly caught with his pants not just down but off as well.” = Veterans Today

An alternative to the Internet and a way around the “throttling” of the Internet by the “RWNJs in Wonderland”? | Read this interesting concept, but consider the source: RT.com.

RT is the new Russia Today. There are those who say that Veterans Today is also a Russian influenced or Russian controlled Website.

Another example of the “despicables” in Wonderland: “The Degrading Ritual of Sarah Huckabee Sanders’s Pre-Thanksgiving Press Briefing” – The New Yorker

The West Cocalico Township Police report in today’s POLICE LOG in LNP – Always Lancaster: “Adam Hess, 29, of Lititz, and Lance Shannon, 22, of Columbia, were charged with burglary, theft and conspiracy in connection with the theft of two motocross-style motorcycles overnight Sept. 2 from a garage on Project Road, police said.”

A day late … | “Municipalities and municipal authorities may apply for grants to support the construction, rehabilitation, repair, or expansion of a water supply or sanitary sewer system which they own and maintain. Eligible projects for the PA Small Water and Sewer Program must have a total project cost between $30,000 and $500,000. Grants require a 15% match which may come from any other source.” – Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED)



In the MUNICIPAL BRIEFS in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster, Lititz is proposing doing away with nuisance taxes — per capita and occupational taxes — but “considering a levy of 2 mills to offset the elimination of the per capita and occupational taxes.” Huh?

Also, Marietta’s citizens will see higher taxes because the borough is proposing adopting a “new fire tax.”

Yeah, those folks in Cameron, Sullivan and Potter counties don’t need representation!| A letter to the editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster suggests reducing the PA legislature “— 67 senators, to be assigned one per county; — 100 state House members, to be assigned one per county, with the other 33 to be assigned to counties based on relative populations as per the latest census (ostensibly, one each to the 33 most populous counties).”