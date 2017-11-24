Scenes seen on November 24, 2017

Just maybe, Coronado was not looking in the right places. Looking eastward ion Locust Street this afternoon, this looked like a ‘city of gold.”

Had Coronado ventured down Union Street across Front Street, he’d have found the smoothest street in Gold-borough. Recently renamed Heritage Drive (the former dirt road that paralleled the railroad tracks and Front Street), now is a paved road way that’s extremely smooth. It’s the street that’s right adjacent to the new gated community. Also paved is Union Street to the river access.

The black metal fence surely is a property enhancement. Perhaps this property enhancement technique will be expanded to other parts of Gold-borough.

Is this the new borough parking model (two for one)? Wonder whether this model works on the streets as well as this municipally-tagged vehicle at the rear of the borough hall?