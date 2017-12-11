17512 Columbia

don’t let this madness happen! Keep the internet open

In Government, In Columbia, Opportunities, Uncategorized on December 11, 2017 at 4:21 pm

FCC Plans December Vote to Kill Net Neutrality Rules” Bloomberg Politics

Net neutrality EXPLAINED The New Yorker

Congress took $101 million in donations from the ISP industry — here’s how much your lawmaker got | Comcast, Verizon, AT&T, and others spread their money far and wide to influence your government”

  • Toomey – $$442,778
  • Casey – $319,832
  • Smucker – $19,750

So, most likely, Sid and Sally Citizen, you and we are already screwed by the big money “elected public servants” elected to represent “whom?”

