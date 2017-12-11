don’t let this madness happen! Keep the internet open

“FCC Plans December Vote to Kill Net Neutrality Rules” – Bloomberg Politics



Net neutrality EXPLAINED – The New Yorker

“Congress took $101 million in donations from the ISP industry — here’s how much your lawmaker got | Comcast, Verizon, AT&T, and others spread their money far and wide to influence your government”

Toomey – $$442,778

Casey – $319,832

Smucker – $19,750

So, most likely, Sid and Sally Citizen, you and we are already screwed by the big money “elected public servants” elected to represent “whom?”