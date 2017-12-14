17512 Columbia

Thursday – 12/14/17

In Everyday Living, Government, In Columbia, Lists, Opinions on December 14, 2017 at 4:44 am

Despotic elected public servants keep trying to squash First Amendment rights | Pittsburgh Councilmember Again Faces Allegations Of Social Media CensorshipWESA-FM

“This mayor thinks weed is ‘destroying America”from the facebook page of a newly opened Columbia business endeavor, Smoker’s Marina.

smokers marinaClick on the graphic.

Missing – now FoundLancaster Online

American Justice in today’s landscape | DACA – Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals – hits productive Lancaster County citizenLancaster Online

A column most will not want to read – “‘It’s the Grandparents Stealing From the Grandchildren’ – There’s a fiction at the heart of the debate over entitlements: The carefully cultivated impression that beneficiaries are simply receiving back their ‘own’ money.”The Atlantic

Keep the cadavers at Millersville UniversityWITF

” … but you did it.”The Morning Call

” … American corporations distribute a smaller share of their earnings to their workers than do European or Canadian-based corporations. And top American executives make far more money than their counterparts in other wealthy countries.” – from this Robert Reich column.

evangelical quote

Christmas Trees may be dropped off at The Columbia Borough Fire Company at the corner of 10th and Manor St. or The Columbia Borough Yard Waste Center on Blue Lane on 1/13/18 from 8 am – 12 pm. – Notice at the Borough Website

From the recent What’s new & now in Lancaster City email:

FREE HOLIDAY PARKING
2-hour metered parking in the Central Business District will be free Monday, December 18 through Saturday, December 23. Grab a bite to eat, stop into a boutique for last-minute gifts, or just walk around and enjoy the holiday spirit, without having to plug the meter! Sponsored by the Lancaster Parking Authority.

