17512 Columbia

Tuesday – 12/19/17

In Uncategorized on December 19, 2017 at 6:37 am

black oliveIt was holiday festive last evening at The Black Olive Diner – Santa was there as was expert balloon artist, Topaz.

“War in the 21st century: When Prince Harry famously compared his time on active duty in Afghanistan to playing video games, the comment may have created a PR nightmare, but it was also a pretty accurate description of where modern warfare technology is headed. Between drones that render an enemy ‘nothing more than an icon on a screen,’ to pharmaceuticals aimed at producing ‘a soldier without guilt,’ the implications of fighters getting further from the battlefield ‘are really frightening,’ said Robert Latiff, a former Air Force major general and a current professor at George Mason University.” – MarketPlace e-letter

“Tax Bill Calculator: Will Your Taxes Go Up or Down?” The New York Times

No more interest deduction the interest on home equity loans – Thanks, elected public servants! CNN – Money

“E.P.A. Employees Spoke Out. Then Came Scrutiny of Their Email.”The New York Times

first they cameFirst uttered by Martin Niemöller, a Lutheran minister and early Nazi supporter who was later imprisoned for opposing Hitler’s regime; he was an outspoken public foe of Adolf Hitler.

“Photos: Seattle Amtrak train derails over I-5 south of Seattle” Seattle Post Intelligencer

Really! The worst is yet to come! the Winter Solstice will be the most AWFUL day of 2017The Daily Mail

We think it’s the best day – because the days get longer after that. More sunlight, yay!

In stereo!Lancaster Online

not on my pole

Don’t put things on our poles! Lancaster’s cable enterprise provider is told.The Morning Call

FOR THE THIRD DAY IN A ROW ... the preponderance of letters-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster are battling whether the two-party system is better or worse. Sigh, if only we had at least a two-party system instead of a “look-alike” one-party system?

Lancaster City’s Redevelopment Authority will demolish vacant properties and have “pop-up park”Not a new concept, but a good one for people.

Lancaster County December 2017 Delinquent Tax Report – (Amounts are NOT certified. Total due is subject to change. Interest accrues monthly on the first day of a new month.)

Lancaster County Sheriff Sale listing for the next sale in January.

 

