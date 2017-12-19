Tuesday – 12/19/17

It was holiday festive last evening at The Black Olive Diner – Santa was there as was expert balloon artist, Topaz.

“War in the 21st century: When Prince Harry famously compared his time on active duty in Afghanistan to playing video games, the comment may have created a PR nightmare, but it was also a pretty accurate description of where modern warfare technology is headed. Between drones that render an enemy ‘nothing more than an icon on a screen,’ to pharmaceuticals aimed at producing ‘a soldier without guilt,’ the implications of fighters getting further from the battlefield ‘are really frightening,’ said Robert Latiff, a former Air Force major general and a current professor at George Mason University.” – MarketPlace e-letter

“Tax Bill Calculator: Will Your Taxes Go Up or Down?” – The New York Times

No more interest deduction the interest on home equity loans – Thanks, elected public servants! – CNN – Money

“E.P.A. Employees Spoke Out. Then Came Scrutiny of Their Email.” – The New York Times

First uttered by Martin Niemöller, a Lutheran minister and early Nazi supporter who was later imprisoned for opposing Hitler’s regime; he was an outspoken public foe of Adolf Hitler.

“Photos: Seattle Amtrak train derails over I-5 south of Seattle” – Seattle Post Intelligencer

Really! The worst is yet to come! the Winter Solstice will be the most AWFUL day of 2017 – The Daily Mail

We think it’s the best day – because the days get longer after that. More sunlight, yay!

In stereo! – Lancaster Online

Don’t put things on our poles! Lancaster’s cable enterprise provider is told. – The Morning Call

FOR THE THIRD DAY IN A ROW ... the preponderance of letters-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster are battling whether the two-party system is better or worse. Sigh, if only we had at least a two-party system instead of a “look-alike” one-party system?

Lancaster City’s Redevelopment Authority will demolish vacant properties and have “pop-up park” – Not a new concept, but a good one for people.

Lancaster County December 2017 Delinquent Tax Report – (Amounts are NOT certified. Total due is subject to change. Interest accrues monthly on the first day of a new month.)

Lancaster County Sheriff Sale listing for the next sale in January.