Friday – 12/29/17

“First Call Snow Totals and Timing for Saturday’s Snow” – PA Weather Action

“Chances are you might of (sic) heard Erie received a record shattering snowfall over the last couple of days. The latest official report out of Erie as of 6:00 PM Tuesday evening, is 62.8 inches of snow. This shatters the previous all-time Pennsylvania 2-day snowfall record of 44 inches in Morgantown, Pennsylvania back in 1958.” PA Weather Action

This cold is quite dangerous; look out for your neighbors … other and animals. | This Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency newsletter contains excellent information that can be life-saving. “Remember to check on elderly family and neighbors. Make sure your elderly family and neighbors have enough heat and food. Tell them to avoid shoveling, especially if they have a heart condition. Help your pets stay warm by keeping them indoors. They suffer in the cold just like humans.”

Forecast: ” … average household expenditures for all major home heating fuels will rise this winter because of expected colder weather and higher energy costs. Average increases vary by fuel, with natural gas expenditures forecast to rise by 12%, home heating oil by 17%, electricity by 8%, and propane by 18%. Most of the increase reflects expected colder weather rather than higher energy costs.” – U.S. Energy Information Administration

Sheriff Sale listing includes Columbia properties.

From the POLICE LOG in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster: “HARASSMENT • MANHEIM TWP.: Derek N. Sheckard, 20, and a 17-year-old juvenile, both of Columbia, were charged after an incident Dec. 22 at Lancaster Catholic High School, 650 Juliette Ave., police said.”

AGAIN? Turnpike tolls will increase again; lots of comments from readers at this Lancaster Online piece.

As our nation prepares to ring in the new year, the U.S. Census Bureau projects the U.S. population will be 326,971,407 on Jan. 1, 2018. This represents an increase of 2,314,238, or 0.71 percent, from New Year’s Day 2017.

In January 2018, the United States is expected to experience one birth every 8 seconds and one death every 10 seconds. Meanwhile, net international migration is expected to add one person to the U.S. population every 29 seconds. The combination of births, deaths and net international migration will increase the U.S. population by one person every 18 seconds.

The World Population clock keeps ticking.

The editorial in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster: “Giving hope a home” is about the Our Home of Hope (formerly Cherry Street Guest Home).

We’re just “roadkill” | Lebanon County resident talks about the recent pipeline “spill of ‘drilling mud’ that entered a wetland area.”

To me and them like me | Our guy in Congress, Pat Toomey, was the impetus for upper level tax cuts. – The Washington Post | Remember this next time you vote!