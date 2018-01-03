17512 Columbia

Turkey Hill announces proactive security measures to enhance safety for customers, employees.

In Everyday Living on January 3, 2018 at 4:31 am

As part of their ongoing commitment to providing an enjoyable shopping experience for customers and a safe work environment for associates, Turkey Hill Minit Markets has taken proactive steps to enhance security at their stores throughout Pennsylvania.

Recent measures include increased exterior lighting, changes in window signage to make store exteriors more visible from inside, ongoing security training for associates, and various behavioral and technology-based methods and tools to deter, prevent, and detect crime and illicit activity in and around stores.

“As members of the Loss Prevention Research Council, we receive continuous updates on advanced security solutions for our industry,” said Matt Dorgan, Division Asset Protection Manager, Turkey Hill Minit Markets.

Dorgan added that, while the best approach is to prevent adverse events before they happen, Turkey Hill is well prepared when incidents occur.

“Obviously, we are limited in how much detail we can share,” Dorgan said. “But as a result of these efforts, law enforcement has increased apprehensions and we’ve been able to collect information that folds right back into more-effective prevention. Our primary focus is on doing everything we can to create safe, convenient environments that the individuals and families we serve can count on 24/7 for the fuel, food and beverage items, and other merchandise they need.”

SOURCE: news release

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: